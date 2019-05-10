City will get an exclusive Octopus unit, says Laddha

An exclusive unit of the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (Octopus) elite force would be deployed in the city, Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha said here on Thursday.

“The counter-terrorism team would be stationed permanently in the city in the next two to three weeks,” Mr. Laddha said.

Octopus, a specialised counter-terrorism unit shaped on the lines of the National Security Guard (NSG), was first approved by the A.P. government in October 2007. The centre was based at Khalsa Ibrahimpatnam village near Hyderabad (then in united A.P.) in August 2012. Post bifurcation, the unit was divided between A.P. and Telangana on a 52:48 ratio.

After Amaravati, Visakhapatnam becomes the next city in A.P. to have an anti-elite terrorist squad like Octopus. Sources said that the decision was taken to station the unit on a permanent basis here as it is home to a number of vital installations.

“DGP R.P. Thakur and his team had been working on precautionary measures and security designs in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday suicide bombing in Sri Lanka. The DGP had reviewed the security measures being taken,” Mr. Laddha said.

According to Mr. Laddha, the unit would have about 50 to 60 commandos and officers who are trained in city-based counter-terror operations. They would be armed and capable of handling sophisticated weapons.

Lethal force

“Just like Greyhounds, who are trained in anti-naxal operation and jungle warfare, the Octopus personnel will be trained in handling terror strikes,” Mr. Laddha said.

Mr. Laddha said that he had conveyed to the DGP the need for capacity building in the Marine Police, to which the DGP responded positively, assuring that he would take up the matter with officials concerned.