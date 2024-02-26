City twins excel in State skating championship

February 26, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Five-year-old twins, K. Sreehan and K. Shreyas, from the city secured ranks at an Open State Skating Championship in Kakinada on Monday. Sreehan won bronze medals in the 200m and 600m rings, while Shreyas secured the fourth rank in the championship.

The twins’ parent, K. Gowri Naidu, said that a total of 22 candidates in the age group of 5-7 years across the State competed in the championship, under the aegis of AP Roller Skating Association and East Godavari Roller Skating Association.

