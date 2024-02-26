GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

City twins excel in State skating championship

February 26, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five-year-old twins, K. Sreehan and K. Shreyas, from the city secured ranks at an Open State Skating Championship in Kakinada on Monday. Sreehan won bronze medals in the 200m and 600m rings, while Shreyas secured the fourth rank in the championship.

The twins’ parent, K. Gowri Naidu, said that a total of 22 candidates in the age group of 5-7 years across the State competed in the championship, under the aegis of AP Roller Skating Association and East Godavari Roller Skating Association.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.