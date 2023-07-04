City Task Force wing to be a full-fledged police station soon in Visakhapatnam

July 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The City Task Force (CTF) wing of Visakhapatnam will now be a full-fledged police station very soon. The State Government has released a gazette notification declaring the CTF to be a police station under Section 2 (S) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973. to register and investigate cases.

As of now, the CTF wing, which is working under the City Police Commissionerate, primary focusses on various issues like drugs, ganja, gaming, trafficking, rowdy-sheeters monitoring and a few others by coordinating with the police stations concerned. Since they had no authority to arrest the accused after nabbing, the CTF used to hand them over to the police station concerned.

Assistant Commissioner of CTF A. Trinad said that the a government order was released for making CTF a full-fledged PS. Once it’s comes to implementation, we may have full a new police station, adequate staff and proper infrastructure, he said.

“Once the CTF becomes a PS, we can register cases, file charge-sheets and investigate into them directly,” he said.

Since the last one year, the CTF’s anti-drug committee has been playing a pivotal role in tackling the ganja and synthetic drugs cases in Visakhapatnam city.

During the year 2022, the city police with the assistance of CTF wing has booked 252 NDPS cases in which they have arrested 598 persons, including inter-State smugglers from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Kerala and a few other States. Apart from seizing over 6,000 kg ganja, huge quantities of MDMA, Fortwin injections and weed oil

Currently, the CTF wing has one ACP, two Sub-Inspectors, three head constables and six police constables. The CTF office at MVP Colony has only two rooms, which is said to be very congested.