City shivers as mercury dips

Thick fog envelops many areas; elderly face problems

With mercury dipping in the last couple of days, the denizens are experiencing winter and have hit the wardrobe to pull out their woollens.

Visakhapatnam city (Waltair) recorded least temperature of about 18° Celsius, while airport region registered 13.8° Celsius in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the bulletin released by IMD Hyderabad, at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 13.8° Celsius least temperature recorded in the airport region is said to be the second lowest temperature in the State after Nandigama which recorded 12.2° Celsius.

Residents in Madhurawada, MVP Colony, Lawsons Bay, Beach Road, Daspalla Hills, Visalakshi Nagar, Yendada, Arilova, Simhachalam and a few other areas in surroundings of Waltair have been experiencing a further dip. A number of people going for daily wage work and construction workers are seen lighting up bonfire to beat the cold. Thick fog enveloped many areas. Cold winds right from the evening are making it difficult for senior citizens forcing them to stay indoors.

“Generally I complete my office work by 8 p.m. Since the last two days, it is becoming tough to drive back home to Kommadi from Dwaraka Nagar. I am experiencing severe cold when I pass through Hanumanthuwaka to Stadium Junction. A motorist has to wear gloves, apart from woollen clothes to beat the cold,” said K Avinash, a bank employee from the city.

Similarly, known for its chilly weather, Chintapalle area has registered least temperature of 6° Celsius in the early hours of Tuesday, as per the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Chintapalle. The least temperature recorded on Monday was 6.5° Celsius. According to the officials, the temperatures may further drop in the coming days.

According to the officials, Lambasingi which is located in Chintapalle mandal is said to have recorded 5° Celsius last night. Similarly, temperatures in Minumuluru in Paderu mandal, Araku, Ananthagiri, Munchingputtu and a few others are said to be hovering below 10° Celsius.

Tourists are flocking Lambasingi, Araku, Paderu and other places since the last couple of weeks due to Karthika Masam and also to experience the cold weather.

However, elderly persons are facing issues due to cold winds in the agency areas. A number of commercial establishments are forced to close by 6 p.m. due to lack of customers in villages. Locals from Paderu said that with thick fog engulfing their region, it has been tough to drive along the ghat roads from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day.