City sees increasing involvement of youngsters in crimes

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 December 2020 00:31 IST

Police chalk out plans to ensure such incidents do not recur

The city has been registering a number of offences in which youth in the age of 18 to 25 years, including college-going students, were found to be involved. Lack of proper monitoring by parents, picking up bad vices, wrong company of friends and a few other reasons are pushing the youth to take up crime.

Concerned over the scenario, the city police have started to chalk out plans to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Recent murder by a youth of an Intermediate student at Gajuwaka allegedly over a love issue on November 1 has shocked the police. The city police have launched a campaign in the name ‘Neti Yuvathe, Repati Pourulu’ (Today’s youth are tomorrow’s citizens) to take up counselling programmes both off and online.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that there is a need to create awareness or counsel the students about crimes, love issues and other offences right from Class VIII till the higher classes.

“Police officials will visit schools under their limits and conduct counselling. They will try to send a strong message that end of relationship is not end of life. We have been seeing youth ending their life or attacking others, which is not supposed to happen. Such activities should not be repeated,” he said.

Meanwhile, many youth are also being caught involved in offences. On November 5, the city police arrested two youth about 20-years of age and took a juvenile into their custody, who wreaked havoc by allegedly committing series a of offences at One Town and Madhurawada areas on November 4. On the same day, another youth aged 20 years and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly threatening group of persons at knife-point and robbing ₹40,000 from them.

On November 14, three youth, including two Class X students, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man for easy money at Midhilapuri Colony. A couple of days ago, Bheemili police arrested 20-year-old youth in a murder for gain case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that most of the youth being caught involved in these crimes are from BPL families. Addiction to bad vices, bad friends circle, lack of monitoring by parents, fascination to lead a luxurious life, and a few factors are pushing them to take to crimes.

A few police officers said that parental guidance is most needed for youth at that age.