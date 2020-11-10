City sees dip in coronavirus cases

Sumit Bhattacharjee

10 November 2020 00:36 IST

But there is a rise in cases from rural areas; don’t lower your guard, say officials

There is a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. But there is a rise in cases from the rural areas causing concern for the Health Department officials.

Till Sunday night, the total cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the district were 57,287, with 1,642 active ones.

The cases peaked from July to September, with the district recording close to 50,000 cases in the three months. But in October, they dropped below 6,000.

During the peak, the city, especially under the GVMC limits, accounted for about 80% of the cases and the cases from rural and tribal areas were around 20%.

“But now things have changed a bit, with the city accounting for about 55% and rural recording 45% of cases,” said District Collector V. Vinay Chand. Cases are on the rise from a few mandals such as Chodavaram, Narsipatnam and Anakapalle (rural). Health officials attribute the rise to the return of migrant workers and people becoming complacent.

“There is no reason for letting your guard down. It is important that we be more cautious during this transition period. We can say that the curve is flattening only if the rate of reduction in cases continues for the next couple of months,”Mr. Vianay Chand said. “The crowding of Beach Road and beaches in the city on weekends is a clear indication that people are letting their guard down,” said P.V. Sudhakar, District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College.

The drop in cases is clear, when the daily statistics is co-related with the number of tests per day and positive cases.

Since the last four months, the district administration has been conducting close to 6,000 tests, both rapid antigen and RT PCR combined, per day.

When at peak, people testing positive was around 20% to 25%, as the daily count varied between 1,200 and 1,400. But now it has dropped to around 2%, with the daily count averaging between 100 and 120, said Mr. Vinay Chand.

Second wave

“But keeping the predicted second wave in mind, we cannot give it a pass. Already States such as Delhi and Kerala are experiencing a second wave and many European countries are also seeing it. We are trying our best to educate people by running an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign and we can beat the virus only with people’s cooperation,” said the District Collector.