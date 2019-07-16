City roads chock-a-block as ‘Giri Pradakshina’ begins

The annual ‘Giri Pradakshina’, circumambulation of the Simhachalam hill, the abode of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy began on Monday afternoon.

A sea of devotees took up the walk from the ‘Toli Pavancha,’ that leads to the hill shrine on the preceding day of auspicious ‘Ashadha Pournami,’ also called ‘Guru Pournami.’

The 32-km trek covers Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthavaka, Visalakshninagar, Jodugullapalem, MVP Colony,Vekojipalem, Muralingara, NSTL, Gopalapatnam, Prahladapuram, Gosaral and reach ‘Toli Pavancha’ again.

The devotees were allowed to have darshan from 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lunar eclipse

With the darshan timing at the hillshrine ending at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in view of the lunar eclipse, many devotees seemed to have advanced the time of their ‘pradikshana.’

The Devasthanam authorities signalled beginning of the annual ritual by flagging off the ‘Pushparatha Yatra’ of the processional deities at the ‘Toli Pavancha.’ Trust Board Vice-Chairman Aditi Gajapathi Raju flagged off the ratham at around 2.30 p.m.

As a sea of devotees led the ratahm, the Kolatam, drums, nadaswaram teams kept them in tune all along the ‘Pradakshina’ route. Temple Executive Officer K. Ramachandra Mohan and other officials were also present.

However, the devotees, particularly women, started their walk after worshipping at ‘Toli Pavancha’ right from the morning. By the afternoon, the city roads along the ‘Pradakshina’ route were chock-a-block.

In sync with the belief that it would rain during the ‘Pradikshana’ and there was a drizzle.

Cloudy weather kept the devotees in the right spirit. While many avoid wearing footwear, some wrapped pieces of plastic sacks to protect their feet.

The district administration and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in coordination with several departments, made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the event.

The general impression is that the number of devotees participating is higher than that of the previous year. Devasthanam authorities estimate that the number of participating in the ‘Pradakshina’ might touch 10 lakh this time.

First-aid centres, water kiosks and toilets were set up all along the route. Water, snacks, biscuits, tiffins, butter milk and at some places pain-balm was also distributed by volunteers.

Roads littered

At Arilova, Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (APFERWAS) that has been vocal against the use of plastic distributed water to devotees in steel glasses. However, with a continuous stream of devotees littering the route, sanitation workers found it difficult to clear them. Entry to the beach at various points was also restricted by barricading and with police presence. The Gopalapatnam Junction turned out to be a bottleneck with the vehicle movement towards Simhachalam restricted.