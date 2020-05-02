City records four cases in one day

Just when things appeared to be settling down and the city had not seen many positive cases since April 6, six cases were detected in the last two days, including four on Friday that contained a minor and a staff nurse.

The latest victims who contracted the coronavirus and were confirmed positives through tests on Friday, were the son of a 60-year-old positive woman and her nine-year-old granddaughter from Dandu Bazaar in Maharanipeta area, a 62-year-old man from Chengalraopeta who died on Friday and a staff nurse from Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

All the four cases were confirmed through the State government’s health bulletin on Saturday. But as far as the death of the 62-year-old is concerned, it is yet to be confirmed whether it was COVID-19 related or not.

“It is confirmed that the man was COVID-19 positive. But whether he died due to that, is to be confirmed by a nine-member committee that is headed by the DME. The man was suffering from acute kidney related disease and was brought to KGH in a very critical stage on Thursday night and he died in the early hours of Friday. It is only after his death that the swab tests results had come and it was confirmed that he contracted the virus,” said Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The staff nurse, who works in the COVID ward in VIMS, was tested along with five others and she tested positive, while the others tested negative, on Friday night. She is the first case from the frontline health workers and it is learnt that efforts are on to trace her contact list and the area where she stays has been cordoned off and declared as containment zone.

Her family members have been put in quarantine, said an official from the Health Department. It is learnt that she is from KGH and was on deputation to VIMS and hails from Gopalapatnam area of the city. About 20 nurses who were relieved from duty at VIMS on April 30 were sent for tests. Apart from this nurse none of the others tested positive but they were put under home quarantine as per protocol.

As per the preliminary investigation, sources in the Health Department said that the 62-year-old who died might have contracted it from some of his family members. “We have quarantined all family members and have sent the swab samples for test. We are also mapping the area and working on the contact list of the family members,” said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old granddaughter of the 60-year-old positive woman, who was admitted to hospital on Thursday, and her son also tested positive and the daughter-in-law is under surveillance.

This is the first case involving a minor in the district and as per our preliminary investigation, her father who works as water purifier mechanic visited about 150 houses during the lockdown, including one foreign returnee. We are verifying all the 150 contacts, including the foreign returnee. The entire area has been cordoned off and declared as red zone, said Dr. Sudhakar.

Sudden spike

There appears to be sudden spurt after a brief lull. After the last positive cases recorded were on April 6, which included two from Narsipatnam and three from Thatichetlapalem, there was a lull till April 19.

On April 19, one woman tested positive at a quarantine facility in Sheelanagar and then on April 23 one case, a family member of an earlier positive case, tested positive. But from April 29, seven cases have come up. On April 29, a case was recorded from Kasimkota, April 30 one each from Madhavadhara and Dandu Bazaar and on May 1, one from Chengalraopeta, two from Dandu Bazaar and one from VIMS. Except for the two 60-year-old women, who have been shifted to VIMS, all the other cases have been admitted to GIMSR.

With the new admissions, the total cases from Visakhapatnam increase to 29, with 20 being discharged and nine active cases.