VISAKHAPATNAM

25 May 2020 22:07 IST

The city recorded 10 COVID- 19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 99 in the district. Of the 10 cases, five were foreign returnees, who recently returned from abroad, in the ‘Vande Bharat’ flights. Four are from CB Palem and one is from Chinna Jalaripeta.

Advertising

Advertising