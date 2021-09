City police win over Srikakulam police in football match

In all, 16 teams are participating in the tournament and it will conclude on September 17

The city police won the match with the Srikakulam Police with a score of 1-0 on Sunday on the second day of the 8th DRM Cup football matches, on Sunday.

S.N.R. Naveen, Physician, King George Hospital, was the chief guest for one of the matches on the second day.

The matches, which commenced at Waltair Railway Football stadium, on Saturday, were inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy, who is also the president of the ECoR sports Association, Waltair, under flood lights.

Dr. Naveen is the son of former Indian International footballer, the late Siddanthi Varahalu of Indian Railways.

Earlier, he was introduced to the two teams (Srikakulam and City Police teams) and officiating referees of the match.

In all, 16 teams are participating in the tournament and it will conclude on September 17.