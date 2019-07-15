City police to focus on highway traffic

The city has been witnessing an unprecedented growth in road accidents, and on an average the fatalities have been close to 320 in the last five years.

Contributing to the rise in accidents is primarily the unique topography of Visakhapatnam. It has over 70 km of NH cutting across the city. The highway is populous both with pedestrians and high-speed vehicles, and most of the accidents take place on this stretch. This has been the area of concern for the police, especially the traffic wing.

According to the Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, the long term solution to mitigate the issue was to have bypass roads. "But it needs the intervention of many departments and sanction of huge funds. What we have to do is to work on short-term solutions," he said.

Dark spots

The City Traffic Police have identified about 52 dark spots on this 70-km highway stretch. While in some place there is a need for signages and rumblers, there is a need to close the medians at some places and create a new ‘U’ turn to safeguard pedestrians.

This apart, Mr. Meena pointed out that some basic road engineering was necessary. "We have identified a few areas such as Spencers, Maddilapalem, Muralinagar, NAD, Rushikonda, Sheelanagar and Marikvalasa, and efforts are on to identify other dark spots," he said.

The City Police have sent proposals on road engineering to the Road Safety Committee, and the committee is expected to finalise the proposals within six weeks.

Checking speed

The city police has four speed radar guns and have asked the government for 10 more to cover the entire 70-km stretch, to check overs-speeding, as this has been another major reason for accidents.

The increase in vehicular population is another reason for the increase in the number of accidents. According to the Transport Department, over 10,000 vehicles get added to the roads every month.

From about two lakh vehicles about a decade-and-a-half ago, the number of vehicles has crossed the 10-lakh mark, which includes over 60,000 auto-rickshaws.

The police is also systematising the enforcement part. Mr. Meena said that all the seven traffic police stations would have teams to check drunk driving, drag racing and other violations.

A volunteer force to help accident victims

To reduce the fatalities, the Visakhapatnam police are designing a plan to involve the residents. “No issue can be sorted out without the intervention and cooperation of public, and that is why we are working to build a volunteer force,” according ot the Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.

He said that the police would invite applications from the public and train them in basic first-aid. “In most of the accident cases, it has been noticed that the victim dies due to lack of initial first aid. In general, it is seen that people do not tend to people, as they are afraid of blood and gore. The volunteers will be trained by the medical department to handle such eventualities and they will be the first responders,” he said.

According to Mr. Meena, blood kits would be given to the volunteers and even kept in small roadside kiosks in case of emergency. “The volunteers will be trained in basic first aid and use of these kits. And after the basic first aid, they will alert the police and the 108 ambulance network. This can bring down the fatalities,” he said.

The blood clot kits are generally life saving kits and given to security forces in war time and those engaged in anti-extremist operations. The kit, when applied on bullet or splinter wounds, clots the blood and reduces blood loss, thus saving life, he explained.

“The volunteers will be given 15-day training by medical experts and our target is have around at least a 1,000 to 1,500-strong force. Initially, we do not mind starting with 50 or 100 people,” he said.

The police chief hopes that organisations such as AP Chamber of Commerce or CII might join the initiative as partners.