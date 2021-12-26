Visakhapatnam

City police streamline parking of vehicles on Beach Road

Autorickshaws are barred from entering NTR Statue-Park Hotel Junction stretch  

The city traffic police streamlined parking of vehicles along Beach Road stretch in view of increasing number of tourists visiting the city due to holiday season on Saturday.

The traffic police personnel have given strict instructions to motorists to park two-wheelers along the Park Hotel-NTR Statue stretch (towards beach), while four-wheeler users were asked to park in the NTR Statue-Park Hotel Junction stretch, at only specified places. Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha took to social media to announce the changes and also appreciated the move of traffic police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that they have implemented the same last year and have resumed this rule again, keeping in view of tourist rush. He said that this parking changes will ensure free flow of traffic. Moreover auto-rickshaws and other type of vehicles have no entry from NTR Statue-Park Hotel Junction stretch, he said, asking tourists and locals to cooperate. “A total of 25 traffic police, 30 home guards and 17 A.R personnel are manning the stretch, apart from 15 personnel from top of buildings to monitor the rush,” he added.

Boards on flyover

Keeping in view the recent fatal road accidents on Telugu Thalli Flyover in the city, the traffic police arranged warning boards appealing to motorists to go slow.


