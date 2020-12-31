City police introduce community beat system to check crime rate

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2020 01:06 IST

Officials motivating associations to have personal security and install CCTVs

With an aim to bring down the number of crimes, especially during nights, the city police have introduced community/private beat system concept. As part of the initiative, the police are conducting meets with various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), apartment associations, associations from colonies and commercial establishments and motivating them to have community beats or personal security in their areas apart from installing CCTVs in their locality.

“The city police have been deploying night beat police to man all areas. However it is also tough to monitor all the areas throughout the night. Police cover stretch by stretch focussing on vulnerable areas. In this regard, we have been motivating citizens to have private security with one or two men,” said Inspector of Police (Harbour Sub-division Crimes) M. Avatharam, who was appointed as nodal officer for taking the initiative forward.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the objective of the initiative is to keep a close watch on a particular area, colony or street. “We also hope to prevent crimes and provide security to the community by assisting in patrolling at night in crime-prone areas. It also ensures timely flow of crime-related intelligence from the community to the police, apart from strengthening police-public relations,” he said.

“For every 20 to 30 houses in a colony, two guards can be arranged to monitor the colony all through the night. Similarly, for a group of shops or commercial establishments, the association can depute a couple of workers, who can keep a watch at night,” he said, adding that the police are also requesting the citizens to arrange CCTV cameras at their localities explaining the advantages of having them. The initiative was the brainchild of Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, he said.

Citing some examples, Mr. Avatharam said that Ganesh Colony in Pendurthy was one such colony, which has personal security with CCTV surveillance. Similarly in One Town, a couple of gold shop owners have appointed private security, he added. The robberies in these areas since the last couple of years are zero, he said.