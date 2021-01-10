City police hold meeting with fishermen

The city police held a meeting with the warring groups of fishermen over ring net fishing here on Saturday. Gill net (traditional) operators and ring net operators were told to maintain law and order and abide by the guidelines issued by the government.
DCP (law and order) Aishwarya Rastoji, who chaired the meeting, said views of both sides were heard by the police. They were strictly told to obey the law and follow rules and regulations.
In view of law and order situation in fishing villages, Section 145 CrPC. was imposed by District Collector and fishing has been banned for both sides till further orders.
He said the issue was already in the notice of Commissioner Fisheries and an expert committee has also been formed to submit a report in the matter. Based on the expert committee report, further government orders will be issued.
He said both the parties agreed to maintain law and order and act only in accordance to law. They also agreed to wait for an expert committee report, he said.
