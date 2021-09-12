City police crack the whip on erring vehicle users

90 persons fined for unauthorised use of stickers

The city police started special drive against erring auto-rickshaw drivers and other vehicle users from September 10.

Police teams have identified 33 major locations in the urban limits and have started the drive against unauthorised use of stickers, use of heavy music, illegal number plate designs, use of high beam lights, street vendors using loudspeakers and overloading of auto-rickshaws.

In the drive organised on Friday, the police caught about 90 persons, which include motorists and four-wheeler users, who were driving vehicles using stickers in an unauthorised manner. Among them, 42 persons were found to be using ‘Police’ sticker and 37 were using ‘Press’ stickers. Other people were caught using MLC, MP, Defence and other stickers. Out of the total cases, 26 were caught in Gajuwaka police station limits, while 15 were caught in Gopalapatnam police station limits. All the persons were counselled.

Similarly, as many as 184 persons were caught using heavy music in their vehicles and 624 people were found to be using not the prescribed registration number plates or fancy number plates. The traffic police teams also caught as many as 67 auto-rickshaws for overloading. The drivers were found to be flouting the COVID-19 norms and allowing persons more than the permissible limit. ADCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that challans were issued to all these violators.