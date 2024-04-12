City police crack 52 of 86 property offences that occurred in March

April 12, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G. Venkata Ratnam said that as many as 52 out of 86 property offences that were reported during the month of March were solved by the city police. She said that of the stolen property worth ₹70.66 lakh, property worth ₹37.77 lakh was recovered.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Conference Hall on Thursday, the DCP said that as many as 57 property offenders were allegedly involved in various crimes. She said that out of the 52 solved cases, three cases pertained to robbery, while six were house break-ins (burglaries) at night, four snatching, one case of car theft, one case of burglary during the day, and 21 cases of ordinary theft.

Fifteen two-wheelers were also reported stolen last month. The stolen property also included 450 grams of gold, 99 grams of silver and cash to the tune of ₹11.30 lakh.

CCTV cameras

The DCP said that as part of preventive measures, in the month of March, 703 CCTV cameras were installed across the city. As many as 292 awareness meetings were conducted by the police, who have created awareness among the public about the kinds of crimes, criminals and advantages of having CCTVs. She added that as many as 59 history-sheeters were bound over. Special patrolling in vulnerable areas were conducted with crime teams in different areas, she said.

Meanwhile, the DCP added that as part of stolen/lost mobile recovery programme, as many as 2,160 mobile phones were recovered so far. Of them, as many as 1,412 mobile phones were handed over to their owners. In the month of March alone, as many as 748 mobile phones cumulatively worth ₹1.12 crore were recovered and will be handed over to their owners.

