City police bust online job fraud, arrest six persons

December 29, 2022 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The city police arrested six persons on charges of committing online job fraud.

The arrested persons were identified as Suman Shah, Subham Singh, Deepak Sargra, Ranveer Chouhan, Mittu Jat and Vikash Basita from Bihar and Rajasthan. Three others — Pradeep Choudary, Rajneesh Gujjar and Mazid — are yet to be arrested, police said.

Thirty mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, 26 ATM cards, 37 bank cheques, 56 fake stamps and banners of eight fake companies were seized from the accused.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said, “A total of 78 frauds were reported during the year in which the complainants lost ₹2.45 crore. I appeal to people not to fall prey to such online part-time job offers. Fraudsters take advantage of innocent people to make quick money.”

Talking about the online job fraud case, Mr. Srikanth said that on October 13 last, a woman registered a complaint with the Cybercrime Police that she was cheated by cyber criminals after being promised a lucrative online part-time job.

The fraudsters obtained her bank account details and managed to freeze her account which had deposits of over ₹12 lakh, the Commissioner said.