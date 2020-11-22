City of Destiny will lead State in industrial development: Kannababu

‘It has good road, rail and air connectivity’

The City of Destiny (Visakhapatnam) will lead the State in industrial development, said Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu.

He was speaking at a press meet after the conclusion of the industrial meeting held here on Saturday. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts and the city.

The city has good road, rail and air connectivity besides sea connectivity. He said there was a large human talent in north Andhra districts and people of the region are calm and peace-loving.

He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given ₹1,000 crore for industries as incentive and also announced SC, ST industrial package under YSR Navodaya scheme. He said young entrepreneurs should utilise the opportunity and the government will extend all help for their all-round development.

Food processing policy

Mr. Kannababu said suggestions, problems and issues raised by the industrialists at the meeting will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. He said food processing policy will be released soon.

YSRC MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said Visakhapatnam will be developed as the nerve centre of the industrial development. He said the government would strive for development of agriculture, industry and service sectors in the north Andhra region. He said tourism also has a great potential in the district.

Minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the government was ready to extend help to industrialists and they should utilise the opportunity. He said if young industrialists set up units in Visakhapatnam they will be given incentives.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said the government recently announced new industrial policy and the industries should utilise the schemes offered for them.

Pratap Reddy, Industry Representative for A.P. government, AP Chamber Vizag zone representative M. Sudheer, J Srinivasa Rao of CII, Gangavaram port CEO N. Sambasiva Rao, education institutions representative Pyda Kirshna Prasad, representatives of power, pharma, auto and medical sectors attended the meeting. MPs Satyavati and M.V.V. Satyanarayana, GVMC commissioner G. Srijana, VMRDA Commissioner P. Kotswara Rao and others attended the meeting.