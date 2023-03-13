City of Destiny wakes up to the beat of ‘Naatu Naatu’

March 13, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On Monday morning, the City of Destiny, along with the rest of the country, was abuzz with excitement and pride as it woke up to the news of two Oscar wins for the country.

While ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie RRR clinched the coveted Academy Award for Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers won the ‘Best Documentary Short’ accolade. These triumphs were cause for celebration, not just for the filmmakers involved, but also for the entire film fraternity and the general audience who have been congratulating the winners since the announcement, through social media messages.

Filmmaker and Nandi Award winner P. Suneel Kumar Reddy who is known for his films such as Sontha Ooru and Gangaputrulu, said that ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Oscar was a jubilant moment for both the Telugu and the Indian film industry.

“It is a proud feeling that Indian songs are being accepted worldwide,” he said, adding that it is an ‘interesting win’ for The Elephant Whisperers.

“It has opened up opportunities for young filmmakers to explore various subjects and would also encourage producers to support meaningful cinema. These wins are a testimony to the strength of Indian cinema,” he added. Singer Saketh Komanduri of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame echoed M.M. Keeravani’s thoughts, saying that the accomplishments of Indian cinema are making people of the country feel on top of the world.

The youth of Vizag described the Oscar wins as an overwhelming and proud moment for Telugus. “A Telugu song winning an Oscar is a very proud moment, and Keeravani deserves all the appreciation that is coming his way,” said Sujitha, a music enthusiast. The attention garnered by RRR would help turn the spotlight on the Telugu film industry and the language, opined Yashaswini, a journalism student. Sharing that she has been listening to the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ on loop since morning, Ananya, a student, says that the win feels personal. Both the Oscar-winning productions are culturally rooted, making the recognition even more special, she added. The vision of the filmmakers S.S. Rajamouli and Kartiki Gonsalves has received much-deserved recognition, said Karthik, an MBA student.

The much-awaited accolades have not only added new feathers to the cap of Indian cinema but have also ignited a newfound hope that many more awards will follow. While the victory of ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars is a moment of immense personal pride for the Telugu industry and its viewers, the win by The Elephant Whisperers would be an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers.