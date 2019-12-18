‘City of Destiny’ set to get its due?

The ‘City of Destiny’ may finally get its due if Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to make it the executive capital of the State materialises.

Former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma told The Hindu that if Visakhapatnam is identified as the executive capital, it would imply that the Secretariat will be based here.

‘Welcome step’

“This is a welcome move towards restoring regional balance, which has been missing so far,” he said.

Mr. Sarma, however, was quick to point out that there are several gaps that needed to be filled. “It would have been ideal if administrative sub-centres are opened in Amravati and Kurnool, and High Court benches set up in Visakhapatnam and Amravati. Even the legislative capital can be rotated, as is done in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir,” said Mr. Sarma.

Welcoming the move, former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Prof. Balamohan Das, said that the three north-coastal districts would definitely benefit in the long run.

Former MLA and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said the decision was long pending and would benefit the city and the region.

“Visakhapatnam has all the infrastructure required to become the executive capital, and now we shall have an extended city from Vizianagaram to Anakapalle. But at the same time, we need to improve infrastructure,” said Mr. Raju.

YSRCP leader Malla Vijaya Prasad said that if such decentralisation had taken place in 1956, there would have been no need for bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

“Decentralisation will benefit all regions and Visakhapatnam has all the potential to become the executive capital,” Mr. Vijaya Prasad said.

“We can now expect balanced and uniform development across the State,” said G.M. Reddy, president of Visakhapatnam Bar Association.

Industrialists hail move

Several industrialists, doctors and representatives of various organisations in Srikakulam also welcomed the move.

Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association adviser and senior physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao said migration of labour to other States will now come down.

“Employment in these districts will now look up, as Visakhapatnam will attract more investments,” Mr. Surya Rao added.

KVR Group chairman K. Venkata Reddy said that Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam would be developed as twin cities in the future. Sunray Resorts Managing Director I.A. Raja Varma hoped that the Bhogapuram International Airport would now become a reality.

“Once the executive branch of the State is set up here, we might even have a High Court Bench,” Mr. Varma said.