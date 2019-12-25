City of Destiny drenched in Yuletide spirit

The Yuletide spirit pervaded as the city is gearing up to celebrate Christmas. Market places, fancy shops were buzzing with people purchasing Santa Claus caps, Christmas trees, cakes and other decorative. Churches across the city were illuminated as the celebrations began with the midnight mass.

Festive shopping

A walk around the city and one cannot miss the stars hanging from trees, string of lights, glass baubles and glittery Christmas trees. Malls, hotels, cafes and restaurants are all decked up in hues of red, green and white to celebrate the day. Many were offering lucrative discounts to ensure a full house on the day.

Garment stores in Jagadamba Junction, Dabagardens and a few others were seen packed with festive shoppers thronging the stores. Many bakeries are seen working round the clock to meet the high demand for Christmas delicacies.

A number of schools, colleges celebrated Christmas on Tuesday with great fervour and enthusiasm. Students from Srishti World School dressed in colourful clothes and caps sang Christmas carols. Santa Claus distributed chocolates and sweets. Students performed skit, dances, sang carols.Director of Srishti World School Mrs P. Suseela Rani and others were present.

Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School celebrated Christmas on Tuesday.

The school was decorated with balloons ,Christmas tree, a model of the manger where baby Jesus was born. Everybody was dressed in red and white. Students sang melodious carols and danced beautifully to wish each other.

The significance of the festival was explained to the students through the animated Christmas story.

On the eve of the Christmas, Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH) G. Arjuna distributed fruits, cakes and biscuits to the antenatal mothers and other patients in the hospital premises.