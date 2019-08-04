City needs proper sewage treatment, says social activist

Social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that Visakhapatnam lacks proper sewage treatment, which has been leading to tonnes of untreated water being pumped into the sea and causing damage to environment as well as aquatic life. He was addressing a press conference along with KH Choi, environmentalist from Korea, on measures to be taken to mitigate soil, water, air and odour pollution.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that he along with Mr. Choi have studied the treatment mechanisms in Korea and then visited several places in India, including Delhi, Kanpur, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam, to compare the treatment process. He said that while there was a need of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with capacity of 350 MLD, the city has just 76 MLD, which includes 13MLD at Mudasurlova, 25MLD at Appugarh and 38 MLD at Lakshmi Talkies. He said that at some places all the units are not functioning properly, which should be checked immediately by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the Pollution Control Board (PCB) should check how far pharma industries in the city have been treating the wastes and burying it.

“I have noticed a lot of negligence in protecting the surface and underground water resources by the industrialists. Most of the chemical industries directly pumping their pollution into ground using reverse boring method, which leads to permanent damage to the groundwater resource and this will harm people living around several km of radius,” he said.

‘Visible smoke’

Mr. Choi said in Korea one will not find smoke coming out of any chimney in any industry, but he has witnessed that almost all chimneys in India are discharging visible smoke into the air which is an area of concern.

“We have noticed untreated sewer and industrial effluents freely flowing into the sea and have requested the GVMC officials to focus on this and stop it at the earliest possible,” Mr. Choi said.