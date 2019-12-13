Visakhapatnam

City girl wins award at Little Model Earth-2019

Sharanya Mudundi (extreme left) with the ‘International child jury award’ in Visakhapatnam.

Sharanya Mudundi (12), a seventh class student of Delhi Public School, has bagged the ‘International Child Jury Award’ at the Little Model Earth-2019, a global children festival held in the city recently.

Around 30 delegates from six countries including Brazil, South Africa, Georgia, participated in the festival which was organised by D’ La Valentina agency.

Little Model Earth president Amanda Kriel and national director (India) Valentina Mishra congratulated Sharanya for the achievement.

Feathers in the cap

Sharanya, daughter of M.S.N. Raju and M. Swati, won three awards at the International Children Festivals held in Johannesburg, Greece and Bulgaria in the past.

She won the title ‘Little Miss United World -2018’ in Greece last year. She had bagged gold and silver medals in the NSKAI State Karate Championship.

