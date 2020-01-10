City girl Samhitha to get ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’

Akula Sai Samhitha, a tenth class student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar has been selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2020.

She will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function scheduled to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 22. She has also been invited to participate in the Republic Day parade.

The Government of India gives the award to children for exceptional merit in innovation, sports, arts, culture, social service and music, scholastic brilliance or other fields which deserve recognition.

Ms. Samhitha also bagged a gold medal in artistic skating in the cadet (girls) category at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship held at Namwon in South Korea in 2018. She has won more than 65 medals in roller skating thus far.

Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School convener S.G. Chalam and principal A. Kausalya congratulated her for the achievement.