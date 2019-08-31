City girl for World Chess Championship

Devaki Nandana of the city bagged a silver medal in the 33rd Under 9 Girls National Chess Championship held at Ahmedabad recently.

A total of 429 boys and girls from across the country participated in the event.

Though she bagged the same points as that by the gold medal winner, she had to settle for silver on some technical parameters.

Devaki Nandana, a student of Little Angel’s School, will now represent India in the events of under-10 girls’ category of World Chess Championship to be held at Batumi in Georgia in October 2020.

More games

She will also participate in several other national and international events.

Those include also World Championship (Rapid and Blitz of U-10 G) to be held at Heraklion in Greece, in April 2020; Asian Championship, Commonwealth Championship and Western Asia Championship, all three would be held in 2020 but the venues are yet to be decided.