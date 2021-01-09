VisakhapatnamVisakhapatnam 09 January 2021 00:48 IST
Comments
City girl bags 11th rank in CAT
Updated: 09 January 2021 00:48 IST
Bhavana Pagaria of the city bagged the 11th rank at the all-India level and 3rd rank among women by securing 99.8 percentile in CAT-2020, conducted by Indian Institute of Management(IIM).
Her father Rajesh Pagaria is a coal importer in Visakhapatnam Port and mother Anita Priya is a housewife. Bhavana did her BBA from JD Birla Institute, with specialisation in Marketing, and was the topper in her college with 9.87 % SGPA.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...