Visakhapatnam

City girl Ameya Lagudu selected for Bal Puraskar

Ameya Lagudu, a Class VIII student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, has been selected for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakthi Puraskar 2021.

She won this award under category of Art and Culture (for 2021). Ms. Ameya has been learning south Indian classical dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi since the age of 4 years. She has performed more than 100 programmes on various national and international platforms after her arangetram.

