City gets 10 more smart traffic signals

Ten more smart signals have gone operational after a trial run in the city on Monday. These signals are part of the GVMC Smart City project.
“As of now we already have 50 smart signals operating in the city and additional 50 were sanctioned under the smart city project. We have installed 25 out of them and 10 have gone operational on Monday,” said ADCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana.
The 10 were installed in places such as Collectorate Junction, Pandimetta Junction, Railway Station, DRM Office Junction and a few other places.
These smart signals will have CC cameras and will be connected to the GVMC and Police Command Control Centre. The signals are equipped to change, as per the traffic flow and give way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances on its own, said Mr. Adinarayana.
Of the 25, ten have gone operational on Monday and the remaining 15 will be installed and be ready in another two or three days, he said.
The remaining 25 will be installed by the month-end.
According to the ADCP (Traffic), the smart signals will not only facilitate regulating the traffic during peak hours, but will also serve as deterrent to traffic violators and act as surveillance eyes with the help of built in CC cameras.
Mr. Adinaryana has appealed to the public to follow the traffic signals and welcomed suggestions. “People who intend to give suggestions can call me on 94407 96004,” he said.
