City gears up to cheer New Year

With barely a few hours left for the calendar to flip, the city is soaked in festive revelry. From DJ events at star hotels and brightly lit-up eating-out places to beachside party venues and house parties, the city has lined up a host of events and revellers are geared up to welcome the New Year with a bash.

While star hotels like The Park, Novotel, The Gateway and Fairfield by Marriott have a mix of DJ events and have also whipped up elaborate buffets, the cities newest party hubs – the two microbreweries – are ready to host their first big event.

In view of the latest fire accident at a pub in Mumbai, the event organisers have ensured all safety parameters are in place with required fire safety clearance.

At Myz-Uno, the stage is set to welcome the guests with their specially brewed flavours of beer.

“We have kept the buffet spread at the terrace to avoid crowding in the main restaurant area. Four fire extinguishers are in place and emergency exits are well marked keeping in mind the safety of guests,” the microbrewery’s founder Rasagna R. Dharmana told The Hindu. Spread over 9,000 sft, Myz-Uno will be ushering the New Year with a ‘Belgium Beer Tour’.

At Ironhill Brewery, four freshly brewed beer varieties will be the flavour of the New Year’s Eve party. “We had a great response from Visakhapatnam in the past couple of days following the launch of the place. However, for NYE we will be restricting to a group of 350 for better crowd management,” its director Teja Chekuri said.

Special menu

Eating-out places in the city have dished out a special menu for the foodies of the city. Many families prefer to spend the New Year’s Eve at their favourite restaurants to enjoy a grand feast with their loved ones. At Vizag Drive-In, it will be a biryani fest with eight special varieties on offer.

“We already had a full house in the past two days. The response has been overwhelming as this is our first year in the city,” said Naga Rajesh, managing partner of Vizag Drive-In.

Revellers planning to head to party destinations away from their homes have pre-booked cabs. “I am heading to Vihar at Rushikonda with my friends. We booked the cab five days ahead and I was lucky to get one. Now I am struggling to find one for my other friends who want to accompany us. All cabs are booked,” said Godavari Goda, youngster. Several tourists and weekend revellers who want to stay away from the city crowd have headed to Araku, only to be caught in a more crowded zone with no accommodation available. Many others have turned to international destinations like Bali to ring in the New Year.