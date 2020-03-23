City faces scarcity of sanitisers, masks and thermal guns

The scarcity of sanitisers, masks and even thermal guns continued, even as the authorities concerned are making efforts to procure stocks in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

While some of the drug stores also remained closed in view of the Janata curfew, many of those which remained open did not even have ordinary masks, leave alone expensive N 95 and N 99 masks. Thermal guns were also not available at the surgical stores.

Some of the medical stores, which had ordinary masks, were selling at high prices. These masks, which cost around ₹8, are being sold at ₹30 or more in view of the scarcity. While everyone doesn’t need a mask, doctors, health workers, family members and relatives of patients require N 95 and N 99 masks to protect themselves from getting infected by COVID-19 coronavirus.

All offices, shops and establishments, irrespective of their size, should preferably use thermal guns to test their employees and clients. They cost upwards from ₹1,500 but they are now being sold at 10 times their prices. They are not available at the most of the surgical shops even at a premium.

“The government should supply masks, sanitisers and thermal guns to the people through various departments to bring the prices under control. This will prevent fleecing of buyers,” says Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.

“Sanitisers are also out of stock at many medical stores. Some unscrupulous traders are procuring sanitisers, being manufactured locally, with less alcohol content and selling them at a premium,” according to a consumer, who did not want to be identified.

“We have been conducting raids on medical shops to ensure that they sell at the MRP. There is a scarcity of sanitisers, masks and thermal guns as stocks are not coming from the suppliers in view of the sudden spurt in demand. Our Director General has spoken to the manufacturers for supply of masks and we hope to get 18,000 masks for Visakhapatnam district in the next two days. They will be supplied through various departments at rates fixed by the government,” Assistant Director of Drugs Control Administration K. Rajitha told The Hindu on Sunday.