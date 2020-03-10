City drenched in spirit of ‘Basant Utsav’

People celebrate ‘Holika Dahanam’ on the eve of Holi, at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Rajasthanis and Odias celebrated the ushering in of Holi, the festival of colours, with enthusiasm on Monday.

Sporting traditional attire, hundreds of Marwari men and women under the aegis of Rajasthani Sankrutika Samaj celebrated ‘Holika Dahan’ at RK Beach in the evening. They also celebrated ‘Chhoti Holi.’

“A sacred threat (Kachha Soot) is tied to ‘Holika Dahan’ marking the triumph of good over evil power burning negative energies,” Samaj executive member Naresh Agarwal said.

Dola Poornima

Dola Poornima was celebrated by Odias at a ceremony organised by Ukal Sanskrutika Samaj complex on Daspalla Hills. Dola Poornima or the full moon day of spring is celebrated as Holi every year a day before the festival of colours by Odias.

“It is also called Basant Utsav as the spring season culminates. It also commemorates the romance Lord Sri Krishna had with Sri Radha and the Gopis in Brundaban by playing colours with them,” an office-bearer of Samaj said.

The celebration commenced traditionally by offering colour powder known as ‘Phagu’ to the Lord Jagannath, considered an avatar of Lord Sri Krishna. Devotees rendered soulful bhajans and it was followed by keertan and prasad distribution.

Samaj president J.K. Nayak and general secretary Bimal Mahanta thanked the devotees for taking part in the function.