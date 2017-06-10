City drenched in pre-monsoon rain

Citizens heaved a sigh of relief after heavy rain lashed the city on Friday evening after sultry weather all through the day. Visitors to the R.K. Beach enjoyed getting drenched in the pre-monsoon showers. Roads in the city were inundated following the downpour and motorists and pedestrians had a tough time wading through the roads.

The prolonged dry spell during the past several weeks resulted in groundwater going down and the open wells at many areas in the city going dry. Bore well operators did brisk business with many of them booked for several days in advance. Some felt that Friday’s rain could have improved the ground water position at least marginally and a few more rains would ease the situation completely.

People enjoying in the rain at the RK Beach bus shelter as pre-monsoon clouds gather in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Rain likely

A low pressure area has formed over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of coastal AP on Saturday and Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Konkan, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 2-3 days.