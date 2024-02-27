ADVERTISEMENT

City doctor’s research papers selected for presentation in Hamburg’s EFORT

February 27, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two scientific research papers, submitted by Abdul Khan, senior orthopaedic surgeon and HOD of Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, have been accepted for presentation in the prestigious EFORT (European Federation of National Orthopaedic Associations in Orthopaedics and Traumatology) Annual Congress to be held in Hamburg, Germany, in May this year.

One paper is about a rare surgery performed by Dr. Khan for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. He performed the hindfoot endoscopic calcaneoplasty for the Haglunds deformity and the patient showed functional recovery. The second paper is about the need for operating on an elderly man with hip fractures within 48 hours of hospitalisation so that there are fewer complications.

