Visakhapatnam

City bus service to Kailasagiri from October 24

APSRTC will revive the city bus service to Kailasagiri from Saturday. The city bus service to the hilltop tourist attraction was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People of the city and tourists have been asked to utilise the city bus facility. These buses will be operated from Dwaraka Bus Station to Kailasagiri via Jagadamba Junction and RK Beach, according to Maddilapalem Depot Manager Aruna Kumari.

