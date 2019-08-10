City beach turns into an eyesore with solid wastes

The city has been receiving some rain for the last couple of days. It has once again showed the amount of plastic waste generated by the residents. Tonnes of solid wastes, including plastic flushed out from drains and entered the sea near Peda Jalaripeta beach.

The variety of waste is mindboggling. Huge quantity of polythene covers, gunny bags, glasses, solid waste like sarees, emptied out coconut shells, reached the shore from the drains on Wednesday and Thursday after the heavy downpour. Environmentalists say this sort of pollution has been severely affecting the aquatic species in the coastal stretch.

A recurring sight

“This has been a common sight for us for years. Whenever it rains, drain water enters the bay . After the rains, we notice tonnes of wastes spread all over the shore,” said V. Keshav, a resident of Peda Jalaripeta.

A few locals opined that Peda Jalaripeta beach has always been a neglected one. “During the 2016 International Fleet Review (IFR), Yacht competitions were conducted from Peda Jalaripeta beach. If we see the condition of the beach now, it is in a sorry state, as it has been always neglected. We thought the beach would be developed after the GVMC’s Lawsons Bay Park was inaugurated. But there is no change in it’s fate,” said K. Ravi Kumar, a resident of Lawsons Bay colony.

Inadequate STPs

Social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana said Visakhapatnam lacks proper sewage treatment, which has been leading tonnes of untreated water being pumped into the sea, causing damage to environment as well as aquatic life.

“While there is a need of 350-MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs)the city has just 76 MLD-13MLD at Mudasurlova, 25MLD at Appugarh and 38 MLD at Lakshmi Talkies. Even several STPs are not functioning properly, which should be checked immediately by the civic body,” he said.

India Youth for Society (IYFS) Founder Appala Reddy said building more sewerage treatment plants should be given top priority by the GVMC at present. He said Mudasarlova area is also experiencing the same situation with lots of garbage including plastic dumped near the water body. “We are going to give representation over the issue to Principal Secretary, Muncipal Administration, on August 19,” he said.