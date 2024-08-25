GIFT a SubscriptionGift
City abuzz with Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Published - August 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The idol of Lord Krishna and Radha, specially decorated for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, organised by Hare Krishna Movement, at Gadiraju Palace, on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The idol of Lord Krishna and Radha, specially decorated for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, organised by Hare Krishna Movement, at Gadiraju Palace, on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The port city was abuzz with excitement as preparations are in full swing for the grand celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday. The festive mood was already at show, with Mangala Aarti, followed by Akhanda Harinama Sankeerathana, at temples such as ISKCON in Sagar Nagar.

Sri Krishna Janmasthami is the celebration of the appearance of Lord Krishna on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. Extensive arrangements were made at other temples, educational institutions and even apartment complexes in the city as part of the festivities

As part of the three-day festival, devotees were given an opportunity to anoint Lord Krishna with their own hands. Water collected from holy rivers and panchamrita were used for this abhishekam, said a release from the ISKCON temple.

Some apartment residents also started preparations on Sunday itself. Gayatri Nagar-based Sai Oak Dale Apartment’s president Sheik Abdul Rajaac said, “We are celebrating the Sri Krishna Janmashtami in our apartment complex for children in particular. As elders, it is our responsibility to teach the essence of our traditions and customs to the children by conducting such religious festivals by engaging them in games and events. We are also celebrating Ganesh festival.”

The schools have already conducted competitions among the children on Saturday to mark the celebration of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami, said a corporate school teacher B. Nagamani.

Meanwhile, Hare Krishna Movement (Visakhapatnam) informed that the Sri Krishna Janmashtami-2024 celebrations will be held at the Gadiraju Palace, MVP Colony, Beach Road, and also Gambheeram. Bhaja Govindam — a performance of 108 musical artistes celebrating the advent of Lord Krishna will also be held, they added.

