December 18, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Visakhapatnam district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that the 12th district conference of the CITU would be held at Alluri Vignana Kendram here on December 22 and 23. A poster was released in this regard on Sunday..