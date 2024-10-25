CITU threatens to intensify agitation against private participation in the upgradation of Golden Jubilee Hospital in Visakhapatnam

The CITU leaders, participating in the ongoing relay hunger strike against private participation in the upgradation of the Golden Jubilee Hospital (GJH) of Visakhapatnam Port, warned that they will not allow anyone to participate in the bids for development of GJH under PPP mode.

The relay hunger camp, outside the GJH, continued for the 25th day on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, CITU honorary president V.S. Padmanabha Raju and All India Federation secretary B. Jagan called upon the workers to stop prospective bidders from participating in the tender process. They said privatisation of the hospital, which was developed with the sweat and blood of 40,000 workers, was ‘unethical’. They said that the port playing a crucial role in the development and growth of Visakhapatnam city by paying taxes to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to the tune of ₹55 crore on an average every year.

They said that handing over the hospital to private players in the name of ‘development’ would hinder development of the city. They called upon the citizens and representatives of all political parties to join the fight against privatisation of GJH.

They noted that the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has reserve funds to the tune of crores of rupees and thousands of acres of land at its disposal, and there was no need to invite private participation for upgradation of the hospital. They warned that they were ready to intensify the agitation with the participation of workers, people’s organisations and all political parties, if the government fails to withdraw its proposal for upgradation of GJH under PPP.

CITU leaders K. Satyanarayana, Eswara Rao, Lakshmana Rao, Ramalingeswara Rao, Ch. Trinadha Rao and K.S. Kumar were among those who participated.