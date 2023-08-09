ADVERTISEMENT

CITU stages Quit Modi - Save India protest in Visakhapatnam

August 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State General Secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao on Wednesday called for resignation of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Addressing a programme organised by CITU at the Gandhi statue here on Wednesday under the banner of `Quit Modi-Save India’, Mr. Rao alleged that the ‘anti-people’ policies adopted by the Union government have put a burden on the people. He said that CITU’s novel protest was inspired by the Quit India movement led by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9.

