HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CITU stages Quit Modi - Save India protest in Visakhapatnam

August 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State General Secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao on Wednesday called for resignation of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Addressing a programme organised by CITU at the Gandhi statue here on Wednesday under the banner of `Quit Modi-Save India’, Mr. Rao alleged that the ‘anti-people’ policies adopted by the Union government have put a burden on the people. He said that CITU’s novel protest was inspired by the Quit India movement led by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.