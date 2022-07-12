CITU seeks supply of coal to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

‘A blast furnace was closed due to shortage of coal and production capacity was reduced by 30%’

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded that the Union government ensure supply of coal to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from the coal mines in the country on par with other steel majors in the country.

A protest was staged by steel workers, under the aegis of the CITU, demanding intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to exert pressure on the Centre, in this regard, at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar and Public Sector Coordination Committee convener S. Jyothiswara Rao said that the shortage of coal would hit production at the VSP. The Centre, which was supplying coal to steel majors like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal and Ispat Industries Ltd., was denying the same to the VSP and thereby pushing it into losses. The import of coal from Australia was causing a burden of ₹12,000 crore a year on the VSP, they said.

They alleged that a blast furnace was closed due to shortage of coal and production capacity was reduced by 30%. They expressed fears that one more blast furnace would have to be closed, if coal supply was not resumed. They also demanded that the YSR Congress government not limit itself to issuing of statements on protection of the VSP but should exert pressure on the Centre.

They said that the Chief Minister should take the initiative of leading an all-party trade union delegation to the Prime Minister and strive to make the Centre repeal its decision on VSP.

They appealed to the Chief Minister not to forget the fact that the VSP agitation had ensured the success of the YSRCP in the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency and also in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls. The YSR Congress government should consider the interests of the State before extending support to the BJP candidate in the Presidential election, they said.

CITU leaders K.M. Kumaramangalam, P. Mani, M. Subba Rao, Chandramouli, P. Venkata Rao, G.V.N. Chalapathi, B. Simhachalam and Anaparthi Appa Rao were among those who participated.