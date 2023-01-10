CITU seeks scrapping of G.O. no. 1 by Andhra Pradesh government

January 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary and P. Mani demanded that the YSR Congress Party government immediately scrap the G.O. no. 1, which prevents the holding of public meetings and roadshows on main roads.

A rally was organised from the CITU district office to Lepakshi centre and back in protest against the G.O. The CITU leaders burnt copies of the G.O. near the Jagadamba bus stop. They raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the G.O., an end to preventive arrests and to organise protests and rallies in violation of the order.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, secretaries B. Jagan and P. Mani alleged that the general public and workers were agitating for their rights and against the policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. They said that the G.O. was meant to prevent such protests. They described it as a measure to ‘stifle the voice of the opposition’.

CITU leaders Chandramouli, P. Venkata Rao, T. Nookaraju, G. Poleswara Rao, G. Appalaraju, M. Sureedu, Y. Raju, Swatantra Kumar, Sriramulu, Adinarayana and Appa Rao were among those who participated.

Earlier, senior leader K. Swatantra Kumar hoisted the party flag at the CITU office. Mr. R.K.S.V. Kumar called upon the gathering to make the 17th All India convention of CITU, to be held in Bengaluru, from January 17 to 22, a success. The All India committee has given a call to hoist CITU flags all over the country on January 10 .

The district committee leaders said that flags were hoisted at the work spots, union offices and atop the homes of union leaders. They said that the Modi government was trampling upon the rights of people, workers and farmers. The united struggles of the workers prevented the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by the BJP government, they said.