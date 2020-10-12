CITU seeks reopening of Chittivalasa Jute Mill

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 October 2020 00:25 IST

‘It will provide employment to 5,000 workers’

A protest was organised by the CITU at the Chittivalasa Jute Mills (CJM) quarters at Tagarapuvalasa, near here, on Sunday demanding reopening of mill, which is under lockout for a long time.

Addressing the workers, CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said revival of the mill with ₹50 crore could provide direct employment to 5,000 workers and thousands of others indirectly. He wondered whether a single industry was established after the YSRCP came to power 16 months ago.

He alleged that both the management and the government were not bothered about the travails of the workers, who were thrown out of their jobs due to the lockout. He warned that the YSRCP government and Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao would have to pay a heavy price, if they fail to do justice to the workers.

TDP leaders Korada Rajababu and Ganta Nookaraju extended their support to the workers.

CJM MW and Workers Union president R.S.N. Murthy presided.

CITU district general secretary G. Koteswara Rao was present.