CITU seeks probe into accident at ferro alloys unit

‘Provide proper treatment to the injured person and financial support to his family’

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district committee has demanded a detailed probe into the cause of the blast, which occurred at Abhijeet Ferro Alloys at Atchutapuram SEZ, in the district. Lalam Shekar (24) was severely injured in the blast at the unit on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, CITU general secretary G. Koteswara Rao and treasurer V.V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that Shekar, who was severely injured in the accident, be given proper treatment and financial support be given to his family.

They said that the Inspector of Factories and officials of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Labour Department should conduct a detailed probe and initiate action against those responsible for the mishap. They said that the committee has already written to the District Collector and other officials on the issue. The committee leaders attributed the frequent industrial accidents to the lack of safety measures.

They sought a high-level probe into these accidents and saving the lives of the workers.