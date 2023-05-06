ADVERTISEMENT

CITU pays tributes to gas leak victims of LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam

May 06, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Even after three years, some of the victims are yet to be paid compensation’

The Hindu Bureau

CITU leaders paying tributes to the victims of the LG Polymers gas leak victims, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A programme was organised by the district committee of CITU to pay tributes to the victims of the gas tragedy, which had occurred at LG Polymers, at Maddilapalem here on Saturday.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that though the accident had occurred three years ago, some of the victims were yet to be compensated. He demanded action against the company management and health facilities to the people living in the vicinity of the plant. He recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had air dashed to the city after the mishap, and announced ₹1 crore as compensation to the dependents of victims, who died in the tragedy. However, the families of three victims, who had died while undergoing treatment a week after the incident, have not yet been compensated.

He alleged that the company has not been shifted to some other place despite demands from the local people. The promise for establishment of a super speciality hospital at RR Venkatapuram was also not kept. He said that those who had inhaled styrene gas during the tragedy were still suffering from health issues.

The CITU leaders and activists raised slogans demanding setting up of the super-speciality hospital and action against the company management.

CITU leaders S. Jyothiswara Rao, P. Mani, Kumara Mangalam, G. Appalaraju, T. Nookaraju and K. Kumari were among those who participated in the protest.

