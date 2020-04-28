CITU, PAV organise blood donation camp

A blood donation camp, organised jointly by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), was inaugurated by the CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao in connection with the forthcoming May Day at the Government Victoria Hospital (VGH) here on Tuesday.
Mr. Narasinga Rao recalled the relentless efforts of the union in safeguarding the rights of workers. He said that many workers were losing their lives due to shortage of blood following industrial accidents. He called upon the public to donate blood and save lives.
Dr. Y.L. Narasinga Rao, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao, CITU leaders S. Jyothiswara Rao and K. Chandrasekhar, DYFI leaders Ganesh and Sudharani and SFI leader Prabhudas were among those who participated.
