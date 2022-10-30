CITU panel wins Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Thrift Society election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU) panel has emerged victorious in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Cooperative Thrift and Credit Society election.

In all, 18 panels, including AITUC, INTUC and YSR Congress Trade Union, apart from the CITU and 17 Independent candidates contested the elections. In the election for the posts of five Directors, all the five were won by CITU nominees. In the six elections to the Thrift Society, held during the last 30 years in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the CITU had emerged victorious on all the occasions.

The workers have renewed their faith in the CITU, in recognising its efforts in protecting the interests of the Thrift Society, which has a turnover of ₹397 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steel Plant Employees Union president J. Ayodhya Ram and secretary Y.T. Das thanked the employees for reposing their faith in the union.