CITU leaders allege JSP corporator’s involvement in eviction of vendors at Kalabharati Road in Visakhapatnam

February 21, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Peethala Murthy Yadav should hold talks with the union and find an alternative solution, failing which the vendors would continue the shandy as usual on the road on Monday, says the union leaders

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has condemned the eviction of vendors near the Kalabharathi Road, at Pithapuram Colony in Ward no. 22 in city. They demanded the police give permission for the shandy to continue.

CITU leader Krishna Rao alleged that Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav is behind the eviction.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Krishna Rao said that the shandy has been running on Monday evenings for the past 16 years. He alleged that the JSP corporator got the shandy closed without holding any talks with the vendors and or showing an alternate location for them to conduct the shandy. The State government has to protect the interests of the street vendors in accordance with the Street Vendors Act, 2014, and the Supreme Court judgment, he noted.

The CITU leader said that normally the ruling party and the officials try to deprive workers of their rights. It was unfortunate that the JSP corporator, who was supposed to protect the interests of the vendors, was trying to deprive them of their livelihood. He said that a protest would be held at Kalabharathi junction on February 23.

He demanded that the corporator should hold talks with the union and find an alternative solution, failing which the vendors would continue the shandy as usual on the road on Monday.

CITU leaders K. Kumari, Anapathi Appa Rao and Bujanga Rao were present.

CONNECT WITH US