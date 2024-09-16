CITU launches signature campaign against private player participation in Port Hospital development

The CITU launched a signature campaign on Monday, September 16, against the decision of the Centre to invite private participation in the development of the Golden Jubilee Hospital (GJH) of Visakhapatnam Port.

The signatures will be handed over to the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairman and the Delhi Transport Secretary.

CITU leader B. Jagan said that a black badge demonstration would be organized on September 19, followed by a dharna at the Port Administrative Office Building on September 24. He appealed to workers, pensioners, family pensioners, casual workers, and pool workers to participate in the protests and make the protest programmes a success.

The hospital, established with 50 beds in 1984, today has 80 beds and has been serving the needs of employees, workers, retired employees, family pensioners, pool workers, CHD casual workers, and CISF personnel for the past 35 years. The Centre plans to develop it into a 300-bed multidisciplinary and super-speciality hospital through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

He said that if such a thing were done, the health of the employees and retired personnel would be at the mercy of the private player. He demanded that the government take up the development and modernisation of the hospital with its own funds. He alleged that it was a ploy of the Modi government to hand over the public assets to private players.